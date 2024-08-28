NASCAR makes another bold schedule move by adding Mexico City to 2025 Cup Series calendar

NASCAR has been clear for more than two years that its next big project would be international expansion.

It will come to fruition in 2025 when the Cup Series races in Mexico City for the first points-paying international race in modern history.

The June 15 race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez will be the first time since 1958 and only third time in 77 years that NASCAR’s top series will run an event that counts in the championship outside the United States.

NASCAR’s two previous points-paying international races were in Canada, while the Cup Series previously held exhibitions in both Japan and Australia.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines