Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesU.S./World

Actions

Human bones in car matched to Georgia man missing since 1976

Cold Case Car Found
Major Terry "Tj" Wood/AP
FILE - In this December 2021 photo provided by the Chambers County Sheriff's Department, the 1974 Pinto Kyle Clinkscales was driving when he disappeared in 1976 is recovered from a creek in Alabama. Human bones found inside a submerged car near the Georgia-Alabama state line in 2021 have been matched to Clinkscales, a college student who had been missing for 47 years, according to a Georgia sheriff. The office of Troup County, Ga., Sheriff James Woodruff announced Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, that forensic tests concluded that the bones found inside the car are Clinkscales' remains. (Maj. Terry "Tj" Wood/Chambers County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)
Cold Case Car Found
Posted at 7:32 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 07:32:37-05

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Human bones recovered from a submerged car more than a year ago have been matched to a man who had been missing since 1976.

Authorities got a break in the decades-old disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales in December 2021 when the Auburn University student's car was pulled from an Alabama creek near the Georgia state line. Investigators found 50 bones inside Clinkscales’ 1974 Ford Pinto.

Sheriff James Woodruff released a statement Sunday saying forensic tests had determined the bones belonged to Clinkscales, who was 22 when he vanished.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that investigators are still trying to determine how Clinkscales died.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

CLICK HERE