Indiana-native Chase Briscoe wins Southern 500 to advance to NASCAR Cup playoffs

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Mitchell, Indiana-native Chase Briscoe went three-wide to pass Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain for the lead, then outran two-time series champion Kyle Busch to win the Southern 500 and make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Briscoe pulled away on a final restart with 17 laps in the regular-season finale at Darlington Raceway and held off Busch, who like Briscoe needed a victory to reach the postseason.

Briscoe gave Stewart-Haas team a final chance to compete for a title.

The program announced its closure this season