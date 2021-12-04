Watch
Ointment led to Medina Spirit's failed test after Ky Derby

Jeff Roberson/AP
John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Medina Spirit
Posted at 9:34 PM, Dec 03, 2021
(AP) — An attorney for trainer Bob Baffert says split-sample urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the May 1 race and was facing disqualification.

Baffert had said an ointment used to treat the colt for a skin condition daily up until the Derby included the substance.

Baffert's attorney, Craig Robertson, says testing showed Medina Spirit was never injected with a steroid.

Instead, the testing confirmed the steroid's presence came from an ointment.

