Stephen Nedoroscik waited his whole life for one routine. The US pommel horse specialist nailed it

PARIS (AP) — American pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik helped deliver the U.S. men's gymnastics team's first Olympic team medal since 2008.

Nedoroscik went up last for the Americans in the final event. His score of 14.866 secured bronze for the U.S. Nedoroscik says he wanted to validated the decision to include him on the five-man team even though he competes on just one event.

The 25-year-old will get a chance to add to his medal haul when he competes in the pommel horse final later in the Games.