Expanded Kentucky Bourbon Trail to feature both age-old distilleries and relative newcomers

FILE - This Oct. 3, 2012 file photo shows the Jim Beam visitors center at its central distillery in Clermont, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is maturing like the fine whiskeys it showcases.

A new-look Bourbon Trail was unveiled Thursday.

It will lead visitors to large and small distilleries alike, linking relative newcomers and age-old brands in a collective strategy to build on bourbon tourism’s popularity.

It all began with seven participating distilleries welcoming visitors 25 years ago. Now the excursion will showcase 46 distilleries.

It also will give visitors more options when planning trips to soak in the sights and smells of bourbon-making.

Since its creation in 1999 by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the spirits tour has attracted more than 18 million visitors.

