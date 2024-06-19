Regan Smith sets a world record in the 100 backstroke at the U.S. Olympic trials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Regan Smith set a world record in the 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Tuesday night.

Smith touched in 57.13 seconds, easily beating the mark of 57.33 set a year ago by Australia's Kaylee McKeown.

“That was part of the plan,” said Smith, who is heading to the Olympics for the second time. "I'm so happy.”

Smith bounced back emphatically after getting edged for a spot on the U.S. team in the 100 butterfly , where she finished third behind Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske.

No one was beating Smith in her signature event. Katharine Berkoff claimed the second Olympic spot with a time of 57.91.