$400 million boost in federal funds for security at places of worship

Mariam Zuhaib/AP
FILE - Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks after a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Washington. Schumer announced Sunday, May 5, a $400 million increase in federal funding that will be available for security in houses of worship. Places like mosques and synagogues can apply to use the money to hire security personnel or install cameras. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Posted at 6:43 PM, May 05, 2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a $400 million increase in federal funding for security in houses of worship.

Places like mosques and synagogues can apply to use the money to hire security personnel or install cameras.

The new money adds to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

It's available to nonprofits to help protect their facilities from potential attacks.

The boost in money comes as concerns rise over threats against Jewish and Muslim communities, fueled in part by the Israel-Hamas war.

The program allocated $305 million last year to nonprofits to help protect their facilities from potential attacks.

