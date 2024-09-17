Colts are seeking solutions after first 2 opponents ran roughshod over their defense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis' biggest offseason need was supposed to be beefing up a young secondary that struggled in 2023.

Instead, two weeks into the season, the run defense has been the most glaring problem.

The Colts' first two opponents, Houston and Green Bay, each rushed for more than 200 yards, putting winless Indy already in a two-game deficit in the AFC South and last in the NFL with 237.0 yards rushing allowed per game entering Monday.

Clearly, the Colts need to find a quick solution with the Chicago Bears (1-1) coming to town for Week 3.

“We have to get in our meeting room on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and get it fixed. That is the bottom line,” coach Shane Steichen said after Sunday’s 16-10 loss. “We have the guys in that locker room to do it. I have no doubt about that. I am not going to lose any faith in that, we just have to get it fixed.”

It won't be easy, especially with three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner hurting. He's only missed one game since being acquired in 2020, being held out of a November game after going on the COVID-19 list.

Buckner's streak could be in serious jeopardy this week. Despite playing through a back injury Sunday, he left the game and was carted to the locker room with what turned out to be a sprained ankle. He did not return.

And with last season's sacks leader, Samson Ebukam, already out with a torn Achilles tendon that leaves two big holes on Indy's defensive line.

Personnel may only be part of the problem.

Even with Buckner, the Colts allowed 100-yard rushers in consecutive weeks and Green Bay needed only two quarters to top 200 yards.

While the Colts' halftime adjustments helped plug some of the holes, it's unclear whether they will change anything over the last 15 games.

“You give up that, two weeks in a row, you come to a reality that's a problem,” linebacker E.J. Speed said Monday when asked about the 474 yards rushing they've allowed this season. “I know that I accepted it, being a linebacker and teams running the ball on us and I know this week I'll be doing everything in my power to stop the run.”