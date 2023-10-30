Watch Now
Chicago visits Indiana following LaVine's 51-point outing

Aaron Nesmith, Tristan Thompson
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) dunks in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 09:48:52-04

Chicago Bulls (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference)Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Indiana Pacers after Zach LaVine scored 51 points in the Bulls' 118-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
Indiana went 35-47 overall, 7-9 in Central Division play and 20-21 at home a season ago. The Pacers gave up 119.5 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.
Chicago went 40-42 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Bulls averaged 7.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Pacers: None listed.Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

