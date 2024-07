LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team has an off day in Paris, they'll be checking out other events.

And if Simone Biles is competing that day, she'll be who they want to see.

Count the U.S. men among Biles' many fans heading into the Paris Games.

LeBron James says she's the greatest.

Kevin Durant says she's why he started watching gymnastics.

Bam Adebayo just wants a picturwith her.