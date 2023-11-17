KEY MATCHUP
Indiana QB Brendan Sorsby vs. Spartans pass defense.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Michigan State: QB Katin Houser. After losing the preseason competition with opening-day starter Noah Kim, the redshirt freshman has gotten his shot.
He has started five straight games
Indiana: WR Donaven McCulley. While Sorsby has been a major component in the Hoosiers offensive rebirth, so has McCulley.
The converted quarterback
FACTS & FIGURES
Indiana has won two of the last three in this series but hasn't won the Spittoon three times in a four-year span since claiming it each year from 1967-69. ... Michigan State and Indiana are the Big Ten's only one-win teams heading into the final two weeks of league play. The Spartans have failed to win two conference games only one time (2016) since 2007. ... The road team has won each of the last three meetings. ... Indiana failed to become bowl eligible for the third straight season. Michigan State will sit out for the second straight year. ... The Spartans beat Maryland two weeks ago for interim coach Harlon Barnett’s first win. ... LB Aaron Casey has at least one tackle for loss in seven of the Hoosiers last eight games and is on pace for Indiana's first 100-tackle season since Tegray Scales in 2016. ... Michigan State OG J.D. Duplain has started 40 straight games and 45 during his five-year career. ...
The Hoosiers scored a season-high 45 points
Michigan State, Indiana try to salvage lost seasons in battle for the Brass Spittoon
Posted at 9:41 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 09:41:00-05
