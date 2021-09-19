Watch
Sports

Actions

Larry Bird museum planners assembling memorabilia collection

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Ehrmann
<p>MIAMI, FL - MAY 26: Team President Larry Bird of the Indiana Pacers looks on against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena on May 26, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)</p>
Indiana museum to tell Larry Bird's story
Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 10:44:32-04

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Organizers of a planned museum about basketball great Larry Bird in Terre Haute are starting to assemble thousands of items ahead of its expected opening next year.

The museum will be part of the new Terre Haute Convention Center, which remains under construction with an anticipated completion date of March 2022.

It will include items donated by Bird and others from his career with the Boston Celtics, Indiana State University and the U.S. Olympic team.

The site for work on cataloging the memorabilia is being modified for security and should be ready within weeks.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune-Star.

Stream now!