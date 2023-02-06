Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

List of Grammy winners in top categories

Harry Styles
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Harry Styles poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Harry Styles
Posted at 7:16 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 07:16:52-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Album of the year: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles


— Record of the year: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo


— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt.


— Best new artist: Samara Joy


— Best pop solo performance: “Easy on Me,” Adele


— Best pop duo/group performance: “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras


— Best rap album: “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar


— Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance,” Beyoncé


— Best R&B Song: “Cuff It,” Beyoncé


— Best country album: “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson


— Best pop vocal album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles


— Best música urbana album: “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny


— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne


— Best rock performance: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile


— Best rock song: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile


— Best rap performance: "The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar


— Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar


— Best melodic rap performance: “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems


— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper


— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long


— Best traditional R&B performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé


— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy


— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg


— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg


— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me,” Viola Davis


— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Bublé


— Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

— Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

— Best country album: “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

— Best music video: “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift


— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff


— Best comedy album: “The Closer,” Dave Chappelle


— Best musical theater album: “Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)”


— Best music film: “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”


— Best song written for visual media: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda


— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy


— Best Americana album: “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile


— Best Americana performance: “Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt


— Best American roots song: “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt


— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé


— Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi


— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles


— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”


— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

For more on this year’s Grammys, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

CLICK HERE