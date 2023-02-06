List of Grammy winners in top categories

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Album of the year: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles



— Record of the year: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo



— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt.



— Best new artist: Samara Joy



— Best pop solo performance: “Easy on Me,” Adele



— Best pop duo/group performance: “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras



— Best rap album: “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar



— Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance,” Beyoncé



— Best R&B Song: “Cuff It,” Beyoncé



— Best country album: “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson



— Best pop vocal album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles



— Best música urbana album: “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny



— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne



— Best rock performance: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile



— Best rock song: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile



— Best rap performance: "The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar



— Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar



— Best melodic rap performance: “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems



— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper



— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long



— Best traditional R&B performance: “Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé



— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy



— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg



— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg



— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me,” Viola Davis



— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Bublé



— Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

— Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

— Best country album: “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

— Best music video: “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift



— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff



— Best comedy album: “The Closer,” Dave Chappelle



— Best musical theater album: “Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)”



— Best music film: “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”



— Best song written for visual media: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda



— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy



— Best Americana album: “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile



— Best Americana performance: “Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt



— Best American roots song: “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt



— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé



— Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi



— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles



— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”



— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

