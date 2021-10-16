Watch
Booster shots outpacing new COVID-19 vaccinations in Indiana

Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 16, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Far more Indiana residents have been receiving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots than getting new vaccinations since those shots became available last month.

The Indiana Health Department this week added booster shots given to its daily tracking of vaccine distribution. That tracking shows that over the past three weeks nearly 60% of the shots administered were booster shots.

The push for boosters kicked off in September after federal officials authorized third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people at high risk of COVID-19.

Indiana's pace of people receiving shots to become fully vaccinated has fallen to its lowest level since the vaccines became available last winter.  

