Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Paris Olympics sweetheart: Rugby player Ilona Maher promotes body positivity through social media

Paris Olympics Champions Park Portraits
Thibaud Moritz/AP
United States' Ilona Maher, bronze medalist in the women's rugby sevens, poses for a portrait with her medal at Champions Park during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Thibaud Moritz/Pool Photo via AP)
Paris Olympics Champions Park Portraits
Posted
and last updated

PARIS (AP) — Ilona Maher is America’s rugby-playing social media sweetheart.

A day after helping the United States win its first Olympic rugby sevens medal she walked onto the terrace of Team USA House carrying a sandwich and had the bronze medal hanging around her neck.

In between a rapid-fire media rotation, she squeezed in bites of her snack and re-applied her trademark red lipstick.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | August 1, 7am

It was authentic Maher, who uses the platform she’s built to promote body positivity and the sport she loves, all while insisting women who run, tackle and throw stiff arms can still be feminine.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.