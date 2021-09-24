Indiana State U. requiring vaccinations or tests in 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University will require that all students and staff show proof of vaccination by Jan. 1 or be tested each week for COVID-19. The school's president made the announcement Thursday. The announcement by Deborah Curtis is a shift in policy. Indiana State in Terre Haute has been encouraging vaccinations this fall but has not made them mandatory. Masks are required indoors. Some students whose school work takes them off campus must be regularly tested or get the vaccine, starting Oct. 1. Indiana State has 9,400 students.