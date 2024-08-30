Indiana begins new football era with coach Curt Cignetti making debut against Florida International

KEY MATCHUP
Indiana's passing game vs. FIU's secondary.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Florida International: LB Reggie Peterson. The fifth-year player had a breakout season in 2023, recording 104 tackles and returning his only interception 61 yards. He was FIU's only first-team selection on the
Indiana: Rourke. The former Ohio quarterback and 2022 Mid-American Conference offensive player of the year might be the most vital of the 30 transfers Cignetti added to the roster. While his dual role is critical to making this offense work, just the possibility of having season-long stability at the position is a major improvement.
FACTS & FIGURES
Indiana is 6-2 against non-power conference foes since the pandemic-shortened 2020 seasons. Both losses came against Cincinnati. ... Florida International's most recent victory over a power conference was over Miami's better-known football power, the Hurricanes, 30-24 in November 2019. ... Indiana is playing its first home game against a non-conference team since 2015. ... ... Panthers QB Keyone Jenkins started the final 11 games last season and finished with 2,414 yards passing, 11 TDs and 11 interceptions. ... Rourke has thrown for 7,651 yards with 50 TD passes and 16 interceptions while rushing for 828 yards and 11 scores in the four previous seasons. His older brother, Nathan, also played quarterback in the NFL and CFL. ... FIU defensive lineman Jeramy Passmore started his career with the Hoosiers. He returned to his home state in 2021.
