Curt Cignetti chases history as Indiana puts perfect mark on the line against Charlotte

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti could make history Saturday. The fourth of 30 Indiana coaches to open their careers with three straight wins is now in position to become the first in the program's 140-year history to go 4-0. A win also would surpass Indiana's victory total from 2023 and would put them two wins away from becoming bowl eligible. It's already been a milestone season. Indiana broke single-game records for points and total yards in its last home game got its first win at the Rose Bowl. In Charlotte, meanwhile, it's been two tough football seasons. The 49ers and NFL's Carolina Panthers are just 6-28 combined since their 2023 openers.

KEY MATCHUP

Charlotte's secondary vs. Indiana's passing game. Only 25 FBS teams allow more yards passing per game than the 49ers (260.0) and only four give up more yards per catch (15.6). It will be a challenge to slow down an experienced quarterback Kurtis Rourke who's now in sync with nifty receiver Elijah Sarratt while averaging 50.0 points per game (sixth in FBS).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte: WR Jairus Mack. The speedy fourth-year player averaged 18.1 yards on 25 catches last season. This year, he's been better, averaging 26.2 yards on six receptions through three games. To pull the upset, the 49ers must exploit this matchup early with the Hoosiers top cornerback, D'Angelo Ponds, out for the first half because of last weekend's targeting call.

Indiana: DE Mikail Kamara. Yes, he only has seven tackles through three games, but the fourth-year player gives the Hoosiers their best pass-rushing threat in years. Kamara seems to be figuring out how he fits in this defense. He now has three sacks and recovered a fumble on UCLA's first offensive play, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

FACTS & FIGURES