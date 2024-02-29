Avila also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Sycamores (25-5, 16-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Ryan Conwell added 15 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Bledson had 12 points.
Kenny Strawbridge led the Purple Aces (15-15, 6-13) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Tanner Cuff and Gage Bobe added 10 points apiece for Evansville, which lost its sixth-straight game.
Avila scored 17 points in the first half to help put Indiana State up 40-31 at the break. Indiana State extended its lead to 68-50, fueled by a 9-0 run.
Robbie Avila scores career-high 35 points, Indiana State knocks off Evansville
Posted at 7:38 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 07:38:35-05
