Holmes leads No. 6 Indiana women past No. 13 Michigan, 92-83

Carlos Osorio/AP
Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) is defended by Michigan forward Emily Kiser (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 24, 2023
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 25 points and 10 rebounds as No. 6 Indiana beat No. 13 Michigan 92-83 on Monday night.


Sara Scalia added 19 points, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish each scored 12, and Yarden Garzon and Grace Berger each had 10 points for the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten), who won their sixth straight.


Leigha Brown scored 31 points to lead Michigan (16-4, 6-3). Laila Phelia added 21 points and Emily Kiser had 11 for the Wolverines, whose three-game winning streak ended.


Indiana led by 17 points early in the second half. Michigan got within 77-71 in the fourth quarter before the Hoosiers pulled away.

Indiana out-rebounded Michigan 41-24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

