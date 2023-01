Holmes leads No. 6 Indiana women past No. 13 Michigan, 92-83

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 25 points and 10 rebounds as No. 6 Indiana beat No. 13 Michigan 92-83 on Monday night.



Sara Scalia added 19 points, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish each scored 12, and Yarden Garzon and Grace Berger each had 10 points for the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten), who won their sixth straight.



Leigha Brown scored 31 points to lead Michigan (16-4, 6-3). Laila Phelia added 21 points and Emily Kiser had 11 for the Wolverines, whose three-game winning streak ended.



Indiana led by 17 points early in the second half. Michigan got within 77-71 in the fourth quarter before the Hoosiers pulled away.

Indiana out-rebounded Michigan 41-24.