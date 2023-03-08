Hendrick says Elliott to miss about 6 weeks with broken leg

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports says Chase Elliott will miss about six weeks with a broken left leg.

The team will turn to Josh Berry and sports car racer Jordan Taylor to fill in for NASCAR’s most popular driver.

Hendrick provided a timetable for Elliott’s recovery, said Berry will continue to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on ovals and added Taylor will make his Cup Series debut on the road course at Circuit of the America’s in Texas later this month.

Berry will be behind the wheel Sunday when NASCAR runs at Phoenix Raceway. Elliott fractured his tibia snowboarding in Colorado last week.