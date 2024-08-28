Former Indiana sheriff pleads guilty to charges that he spent funds on travel, gifts, other expenses

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A former southern Indiana sheriff has pleaded guilty to more than two dozen charges alleging that he spent millions of dollars in local funds on travel, gifts, automobiles and other personal expenses.

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel pleaded guilty Monday to 27 charges, including theft, official misconduct, tax evasion and money laundering. Noel's plea agreement calls for him to pay more than $3 million in restitution and serve 15 years in prison.

Under his plea deal, four counts of ghost employment alleging that Noel had his employees perform personal chores for him at his property would be dismissed. His jury trial was set to begin Nov. 6.

Special Judge Larry Medlock said Monday he was not opposed to Noel’s plea agreement, but he needed more time to hear from victims of Noel’s alleged crimes before accepting his guilty pleas.

”I want to hear from taxpayers that have been aggrieved by the actions of this individual," the judge said.

Noel, 53, is being held on a $1.5 million bond at the Scott County Jail. A telephone message seeking comment from Noel's attorney on his guilty pleas was not immediately returned.

Noel served two consecutive terms as Clark County's elected Republican sheriff, leaving office in 2022 in the Ohio River county that is just north of Louisville, Kentucky. He also previously served as chairman of the Clark County Republican Party.

Most of the charges Noel pleaded guilty to stem from his time as president and CEO of the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, which also does business as New Chapel Fire/EMS. The company landed multiple public contracts for fire and EMS service in Clark and Floyd counties during Noel’s leadership. The association's board ended Noel's employment in January.

Noel and his family are accused of spending millions of dollars for personal purchases that included travel, gifts, clothing and vehicles, the News and Tribune reported. Medlock said in June that Noel had used the firefighter association’s funds as a “personal piggy bank.”

The Indiana State Police conducted dozens of searches that uncovered questionable payments for classic cars, college tuition and an aircraft.

Noel’s wife, Misty Noel, and daughter, Kasey Noel, face separate charges of theft and tax evasion. They have both pleaded not guilty, and their jury trials are both scheduled for Oct. 28.

Noel's plea agreement calls for him to pay more than $2.87 million in restitution to the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association; more than $61,000 to the sheriff’s department; more than $173,000 to the Indiana Department of Revenue with his wife, Misty Noel; and more than $35,000 to the Indiana State Police for costs associated with the storage of evidence.