Sha'Carri breezes through opening round at first-ever Olympics race, wins 100 heat in 10.94 seconds

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson blazed through a no-fuss opening round in the 100 meters, winning her first-ever race at the Olympics in 10.94 seconds to easily qualify for the semifinals. The American captured the first of eight first-round races on the opening day of track action at a jam-packed Stade de France. Unlike Olympic trials earlier this month, Richardson got off to a nice start, kicked into overdrive and cruised into the finish, tapping her chest with her hands as she crossed the line.