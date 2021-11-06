Watch
17 Indiana state parks closing for 4 days of deer hunts

Posted at 10:36 AM, Nov 06, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen Indiana state park sites will be closing their gates to visitors for a pair of two-day deer hunts later this month.

The hunts are scheduled for Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 29-30.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says wildlife biologists determine where the hunts are needed to ensure healthy habitats for native plants and animals.

Those parks closing for hunts are Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial, Cave River Valley and Trine.

The agency reported that 1,243 deer were killed during last year’s state park hunts. 

