These men’s swim trunks are less than $20 and come in 45 prints

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With summer in full effect, you might find it’s high time to spring for new swimwear. Swim trunks aren’t just to have something to wear in and out of the water, they also show off your personal style.

When shopping around for a pair of men’s swim trunks, the fit is almost as important as the color and pattern. The last thing you want is to have them ride up or down or to be made of a thick material that leaves you semi-soggy for the rest of the day. But if you find a pair you love and they come in plenty of colors and patterns, it’s a win-win!

We found these highly-rated quick dry men’s swim trunks on Amazon that come in 45 different prints. The best part? They’re less than $20.

Made of 100% polyester, these beach shorts are constructed of quick-dry fabric and are lightweight and breathable. They sport an elastic waistband closure with drawstring and mesh lining with pockets and work for both indoor and outdoor sports like swimming, surfing and volleyball.

These shorts have two side pockets and one back pocket. They’ll work whether you’re lounging on the boat, floating on a raft at the pool or kicking around a soccer ball. Prices range from $13.99 – $19.99 depending on the pattern.

With more than 600 ratings so far, these Hotskon men’s swim trunks have an overall average of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Amazon reviewer Jerry G. found these to be “sharp looking” and a perfect fit.

“I love the design and color, perfect fit, great value for money, I highly recommend,” he wrote.

Another reviewer echoed, this saying they were durable, well constructed and fit perfectly.

With the 45 varieties of colors and patterns, everyone is sure to find a pair that will work as an extension of their own unique style. There are silly options, like this banana pattern:

And dinosaur prints:

And more traditional solid-colored versions like this dark blue pair:

Amazon also sells other types of men’s swim trunks, such as:

Choose from 21 different colors with these Nautica 100% nylon men’s swim trunks with drawstring closure. More than 3,000 have rated this swimsuit, and it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars. Prices start at $23.80.

These Silkworld beach trunks are Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Men’s Board Shorts and come with double-sided deep pockets and one back velcro pocket to effectively secure cell phones and wallets. Reviewers found these shorts to be good quality, well made and comfortable. Prices vary from $17.99 – $19.99.

Get ready to hit the beach or the pool with a fresh pair of swim trunks that won’t leave you feeling weighed down or too warm.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.