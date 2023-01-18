Meryl Streep is joining the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hollywood legend and Academy Award-winning actor Meryl Streep is adding a new TV show to her long resume: “Only Murders in the Building.”

The popular show on Hulu, which features Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, recently began filming its third season. On Jan. 17, news of the newest addition to the show’s cast tore through social media when Martin posted dropped this casual tweet.

“The filming of Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has begun,” Martin shared. “A cast to dream of.” Attached to the tweet was a stunning black-and-white photo of Martin, Gomez, Short, Paul Rudd (who joined the cast in season 2 and is back for season 3) and Meryl Streep.

The filming of Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun! A cast to dream of. pic.twitter.com/mvMkJknoEk — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2023

On the heels of Martin’s tweet, Gomez shared a fun video on her social media accounts, including TikTok.

Gomez introduces the video with a big smile and announced the beginning of filming for season 3. After turning the camera to Short and Martin, she enthusiastically shares her thoughts on the upcoming season.

“The gang is back!” Gomez says, panning the camera around. “Could this honestly get any better? Oh, wait!”

At this point, she turns the camera to Rudd sitting further down on the couch.

“Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” Rudd says.

As the actors ask how the show could be better, the camera comes back to Gomez, and then Streep pops up from behind the couch.

“Steve, you want a pillow?” Streep asks with a smile as she gently places one behind his back. She then asks Short and Gomez if they need anything. Short asks for the tea he’d requested, and Gomez assures her she’s fine, but when she looks back at the camera, she shows her excitement about their newest cast member.

You can watch the entire video here:

We’ll have to stay tuned to find out more about Streep’s role in the comedy-drama series.

So far, Hulu has not announced a premiere date for the launch of season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.