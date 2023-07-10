Miss Netherlands, a transgender woman, to compete for Miss Universe

Rikkie Valerie Kollé is breaking barriers, becoming the first transgender woman to win the Miss Netherlands pageant.

Kollé took home the crown on Sunday, beating out numerous other contestants.

"I did it," Kollé wrote on Instagram.

Kollé spoke about being trans in her Instagram post, noting that she made her "community proud and showed it can be done."

The 22-year-old will now compete in the Miss Universe pageant, which will take place in El Salvador later this year.

Kollé may not be the only transgender contestant in the pageant. According to The Associated Press, Daniela Arroyo González will compete in the Miss Puerto Rico pageant in August.

The Miss Universe pageant has allowed transgender participants since 2012.

The first transgender contestant took the stage in 2018. Ángela Maria Ponce Camacho represented Spain in the pageant.

A transgender contestant has never won the Miss Universe. pageant. The Miss Universe Organization is run by Chakrapong "Anne" Chakrajutathib, a transgender businesswoman from Thailand.

Her company acquired the organization for $20 million in October 2022.

