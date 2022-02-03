As more non-tipping establishments pop up, some Indy servers say they prefer tips

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a worker's economy right now, and it has been for the greater part of a year. Job seekers have many more options at their fingertips as employers struggle to fill roles.

An influx of people left their jobs in 2021 — in what was dubbed the "Great Resignation" — whether for a higher wage, less restraint from management, or maybe work from home opportunities — all in the pursuit of more freedom. At the same time, plenty of folks threw in the towel early for retirement.

A report in CNN Business showed a historic 47.4 million people voluntarily quit their jobs in 2021. Due to this, companies have had to reshape their business model to attract and retain employees. This is most certainly the case for service workers, especially in the restaurant industry.

Those working for tips were particularly hit hard during the pandemic — fewer tables to serve means fewer opportunities to make money. As the economy has started to rebound, people are certainly starting to go back to indoor dining but wait staffs have decreased in numbers.

Some Indianapolis-area businesses have raised their prices and introduced a no-tipping policy to provide more stability for their employees.

Take, for instance, Small Victories Hospitality, the parent company of Provider, Coat Check Coffee, Landlocked Baking Co., and Certain Feelings. In July, it announced on social media they would no longer be accepting tips and would be "switching to hospitality-included pricing."

Coffee shops like Top Out Cafe and Amberson Coffee & Grocer opened with the non-tipping ideology. Top Out Cafe states the following on its website about its no-tipping policy: "We believe that the employer should be responsible for our employee’s wages, not the whim of the customer. Our employees deserve a wage that they can count on; that’s why we start all our staff at a fair and livable wage."

WRTV spoke with Amberson Coffee & Grocer in May last year, when the owner, Hugo Cano, told us: "People have been very supportive, and they don't mind the slightly higher prices for more genuine service because tips aren't included."

"I believe companies should pay fair wages and be able to provide benefits," Phil Austrom, a local artist and server at Bar One Fourteen, told WRTV.

At Bar One Fourteen tipping is not expected, as the luxury micro-bar provides more on the hour. Most front-of-house servers make a couple of bucks an hour, receive little to no benefits, and earn a paycheck solely on tips.

"My experience at Bar One Fourteen has been good so far. The higher wage means I get less frustrated when someone "stiffs" me or doesn't tip," Austrom said. However, he shares that most patrons of the Meridian-Kessler establishment still usually leave a tip because they're either "confused" or "just like to be generous."

Austrom has worked in the service industry for eight years in the U.S. and Canada. He says a hybrid of both the no-tipping and tipping models would be the most realistic way forward for the industry. "In Vancouver, for example, the minimum wage is $15 an hour, and customers still tend to tip 5-15%."

Cody Miley, 31, is a dancer and bartender at FortyFive Degrees on Mass Ave. He's worked in the service industry for about 14 years now at places like Palomino, Marco's and Chef Joseph's at The Connoisseur Room.

"I love this industry; this is an industry that I plan on staying in after I'm done dancing," Miley said.

He's been at the popular sushi spot for about two and a half years now and says he prefers to receive tips as opposed to none on an hourly wage.

"Tipping is preferred because, yes, there are chances that you might get stiffed, but the chances of you not are higher," Miley explained. "It's always about your service, OK, if you're going to give mediocre service, you're going to get a mediocre tip. If you give fantastic service, on average, you're going to get a fantastic tip."

Melissa Rice has worked as a server at several different points in her life since college. Rice says she prefers the tipping model, even more so now that she's a patron who frequently travels for work.

"Since I have been a server, I often watch servers as they work," Melissa Rice, 62, said in an interview with WRTV. "And usually, I would say the average is they have about six tables. And the tables would turn every maybe 90 minutes. So, do the math. That's really good. That's much better than any restaurant that I think would pay."

In some European countries, where Rice has been several times, tipping is not custom. Rice says this shows in the service. "They pay the higher wage, and the service is just; it's just not good," she said.

Although they all have their opinions, Austrom, Miley and Rice say it all truly depends on the person and what they want out of their workweek.

"I'm just a big believer in really great service, and people respecting that and honoring that," Miley said.

As long as tipping remains the dominant business model for dining at a restaurant, it's agreed that if you dine out, remember to tip.

"I have always said if you can't afford to tip, you can't afford to go out to eat," Rice said.

