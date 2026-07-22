Columbus opens machine and vehicle innovation center with $9.1M investment

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WRTV) — Columbus on Tuesday marked the opening of the Advanced Machine and Vehicle Innovation Center.

The center was designed to serve as a regional hub for next-generation commercial vehicles, machines, and power-systems innovation, said a news release from Mike Wolanin, communications manager for the Columbus city government. The facility is 983 S. Marr Road, on the southeast edge of Columbus.

The Columbus Redevelopment Commission invested $1.07 million for training materials, equipment, and workforce development. The funds will be spread over five years. Additional funding includes $1 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative dollars from the state government, and more than $7 million from private investors. Total funding exceeds $9.1 million.

State and local leaders, including Republicans Gov. Mike Braun and Mayor Mary Ferdon, spoke during the ceremony. Braun called Columbus an “oasis of prosperity” and stressed that expanding science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and workforce training will attract new industries and support economic growth. He said the Columbus center and other similar ones represent the innovation needed across Indiana.

The grand opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours for industry leaders, academic partners, and regional stakeholders. Attendees explored collaboration opportunities within the clean-energy-to-power sector.