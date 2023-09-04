Indy-based Command Coffee plans to open second location at former Starbucks on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — The site of the former Starbucks on Monument Circle will soon be home to another coffee shop.

According to a spokesperson for Command Coffee, the compnay plans to open their second location at the spot on the east side of the circle.

This will be Command Coffee's second location. They currently are open at 2910 N. College Avenue.

According to their website, Command Coffee sources their coffee from farms in Central America and Africa.

The company's spokesperson said they do not have a planned opening date yet.