Market Wagon plans $5 million expansion to nearly 30 new markets

INDIANAPOLIS — Market Wagon, an Indianapolis-based tech startup focused on farmer-to-consumer delivery, announced a $5 million expansion to nearly 30 new markets.

Dubbed an "online farmers market," Market Wagon currently works with more than 2,000 farmers and artisans to serve hundreds of thousands of consumers across 29 markets in the Midwest, South, and East Coast areas. In its focus to provide fresh goods to customers' doors straight from the farm, the company has grown immensely in the last 18 months. According to Market Wagon, their successful mission is because customers know exactly where their food is being sourced.

"Market Wagon's mission is to enable food producers to thrive in their local and regional markets," Nick Carter, Market Wagon's CEO and co-founder, stated. "Our online store contains everything you would expect to find at a physical farmers' market – local farm-fresh eggs, dairy, meat, produce, baked goods, and more."

The company added 50 new employees during the pandemic and also opened regional offices in Kansas City and Atlanta. According to Market Wagon, its Indy office will soon triple in size.

"This business is all about giving consumers more ways and easier access to buy local – and giving farmers and food producers more ways to reach them," Carter stated. "By bringing the same products you'd expect at a local farmers' market into an online shop, we are increasing the market for local farmers and artisans, and ultimately it's those vendors that win."

The funding for the expansion was led by an investment from Chicago venture capital firm, "Hyde Park Venture Partners."

