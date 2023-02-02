Dayton-based Mikesell's closes its doors after 100-plus years

DAYTON, Ohio — After more than 100 years, Dayton-based Mikesell's Snack Food Company is going out of business.

The company said on its Facebook page it intends to sell its brand and IP rights "to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible."

While an exact timeline of the sale has not been released, Mikesell's said in its statement it is winding down its manufacturing, distribution and administrative operations to liquidate its assets. That liquidation will take place "over the next several months."

"The Mikesell’s family and team wish to thank the community, consumers and partners for their love and support over the past 112+ years," Luke Mapp, president of Mikesell’s, said in a statement. "Our family will long remember the fan love, the friendships and the wins along the way the most."

The Dayton Daily News reported the closing would affect around 100 employees at Mikesell's plant in Dayton.

Mikesell's started when Daniel W. Mikesell and his wife, who had been selling dried beef and sausages in Dayton, bought potato chip equipment in 1910. The company claims it has been around longer than "almost every other potato chip company" in the U.S.

