Publix confirms plans for another store in in Northern Kentucky

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Public Supermarkets Inc. has confirmed plans for a third Northern Kentucky store at the intersection of Harris Pike and Madison Pike in Independence.

The 48,387-square-foot store will employ about 140 people, Publix spokesman Jered Glover said. No opening date has been established.

Publix previously announced plans for new stores at Triple Crown Shopping Center in Walton and in Cold Spring, at the corner of Alexandria Pike and Ky. Route 9/AA Highway.

All three locations were previously identified by the WCPO 9 I-Team as likely sites for the Florida-based grocery chain, based on planning and zoning records.

Google Maps Crosland Southeast is working on a 20-acre project at the intersection of Madison Pike and Harris Pike in Independence, including a 48,387-square-foot grocery store with an attached 3,200-square-foot liquor store.



In addition to the three confirmed sites, planning and zoning records show at least two more potential Publix locations are under review: A 12-acre site on U.S. 42 in Union and a 53-acre site on Graves Road in Hebron.

Publix purchased land for the site on U.S. 42 at Farmview Drive, according to public records. But Publix has yet to confirm it will open a store there.

Publix opened its first Kentucky store in Louisville in January with four additional stores in the works for Louisville and Lexington. Its eighth state of operation, Kentucky has inspired several new product offerings like locally sourced cheese and bourbon-infused ham and cookies.