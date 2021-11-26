'This day matters to us': Local businesses get ready for Shop Small Saturday

FRANKLIN — Mom and pop stores across Indiana are counting on Shop Small Saturday shoppers to get them beyond 2021.

Small business owners are hoping for bigger crowds with the country facing fewer COVID-19 restrictions and people having the option to be vaccinated.

In Franklin, Debi Pierson is getting ready for Shop Small Saturday at Toodleydoo, a toy store. Pierson is one of many merchants who welcome the spotlight placed on shopping local.

“This day matters to us. It will rival one other day as our biggest sales day of the year,” Pierson said. “So, it definitely matters, but no business can survive on one good day a year, so we need shoppers to frequent their favorite local small businesses as much as they can.”

Workers at the Franklin Chamber of Commerce have spent time stuffing bags as part of a plan to increase foot traffic to businesses in and around the courthouse.

The swag bags contain a shopping guide and coupons to some of the 43 stores and restaurants in the city.

Shop Small Saturday is a reflection of an overall effort to help Main Streets, no matter the zip code.

"Right now is the make-it-or-break-it time for our small businesses," said Rosie Chambers, executive director of the Franklin Chamber of Commerce. "This is where they get in the black and this is where we get them going for the rest of the year."

In Indianapolis, the Mass Ave Merchants Association (MAMA) will also give away swag bags to the first 10 shoppers in line at businesses when doors open at 9 a.m. The bags will include treats, discounts and goods from all participating businesses.

“It is going to be a really fun, festive day and most importantly, great shopping,” said Chantel Stone, MAMA coordinator, in a statement. “Our businesses really look forward to seeing everyone shopping small that makes a big impact on Mass Ave.”

Mass Ave-area businesses participating in the swag bag giveaway include: