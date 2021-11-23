Your guide to Small Business Saturday 2021 in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The tradition of shopping at small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving continues this weekend.

As local shops and the hospitality industry continues to rebound from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, communities in Indianapolis and central Indiana are hosting all-day affairs that include eateries, bars, and entertainment.

Below is more information on each Small Business Saturday (SBS) event in central Indiana.

Bloomington

Bloomington's 2021 Holiday Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Small Business Saturday.

The Holiday Market is made up of local Bloomington artisans selling a variety of art, including clay, drawings, glass, jewelry, metalwork, woodwork, personal care, recycled arts, and more.

The market will have singers, a preview of The Nutcracker ballet, and more entertainment for guests.

In recognition of Thanksgiving weekend, the city is offering free parking on downtown streets and in garages.

Broad Ripple

The Broad Ripple Village Association has yet again organized a communal shopping event for shoppers looking to indulge in the dozens of Broad Ripple businesses.

Starting at 10 a.m., BRVA, located at 818 Broad Ripple Avenue, will be handing out free canvas bags filled with coupons, giveaways from local businesses, and a map.

Visit broadrippleindy.org for a full list of businesses participating.

Carmel

Carmel's "Shop Small, Shop Carmel" kicks off at 9 a.m. at All Things Carmel. There, shoppers can get free cookies, coffee, shopping bags and participate in a raffle.

Those interested in heading to Carmel can learn more details on the Carmel Arts & Design District's Facebook page.

Near East Side, Indy

There are several holiday shopping events being hosted at 10 East Arts over the next month.

On Saturday, "BLAACK BAZAAR" is hosting a "Sip and Shop" SBS event featuring jewelry, skincare, body care, and clothing vendors.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., located at 3137 East 10th Street.

Fishers

The "Shop Fishers: Holiday Series" may start on Saturday but it doesn't end until December 31.

Fishers perhaps has the most comprehensive list of businesses offering deals this holiday season. Nearly 70 small businesses in Fishers will have

With a record of nearly 70 businesses on the list, shoppers can find deals such as:



20% off whole purchase

Buy one get one free

Discounted gift cards

And more

The Holiday Series is featuring "Giving Tuesday specials" as a new feature this year, as well. Some businesses have partnered with local nonprofits to give a portion of their proceeds.

You can find a detailed list of participating businesses, their deals and Giving Tuesday specials at thisisfishers.com/shop-fishers/.

Fountain Square

The Fountain Square Merchants Association is hosting an SBS event with its passport program.

More than 25 Fountain Square businesses are participating in SBS with specials and giveaways.

Here's how the passport program works:



Pick up a passport from any participating business.

Take the passport to at least 12 of the businesses and get it stamped.

Give the passport to the last business you visit and it will be placed into a basket for a drawing on November 29.

The winner will get a prize package worth more than $500. Expect a direct email and an announcement on the Discover Fountain Square Facebook page.

Shoppers can also catch the Fountains Square Neighborhood Association in the square with beverages and treats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Irvington

There are several local shops and artisan pop-ups extending their hours or offering deals for SBS in Irvington.

Irvington's "Shop Small Market" will feature places like BaZaar-Oh Vintage, Irvington Vinyl & Books, Hampton Designs Studio & Shop, Boujie Biscuit, Irvington Theater Plant Shop, Black Sheep Gifts and more.

Many of the Irvington shops will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mass Ave

Starting at 9 a.m. Mass Ave shops will be open to patrons on SBS.

Participating shops will be handing out "Swag Bag" giveaways to the first 10 people in line.

Businesses like Silver in the City, Macaron Bar, Sage and more are participating in the Swag Bag giveaways. Click here for the full list.

Noblesville

Downtown Noblesville will have shopping, carolers and free gift wrapping for its SBS event.

"Noblesville Mainstreet" told WRTV its SBS will start at 10 a.m. with several holiday activities for participants.

The lineup of features includes:



Impactful shopping

Decorated storefront windows

Discounts and sales

Roaming carolers

Entertainment in the alleyways

Popup shops in the Mainstreet Community Room

Free gift wrapping

The event ends at 6 p.m. when the Lighting of the Square ceremony begins in the courtyard square.

In anticipation of increased traffic, parking at The Levinson, located at the corner of 8th Street and Maple Avenue, will be free.

Zionsville

"Christmas in the Village" in Zionsville will be happening on weekend long.

Zionsville's SBS event will feature all of its area shops and restaurants. A Santa will be in the Village from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for photo opportunities, as well.

Saturday evening will end with a parade and tree lighting. The Christmas Parade is slated to run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Christmas Tree Lighting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WRTV has covered local businesses across central Indiana in great detail with its "We're Open Indy" since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. By visiting www.wrtv.com/open you can find even more local businesses to support.