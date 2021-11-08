Shopping early? How to get a Black Friday price adjustment

With many people starting their holiday shopping early this year -- to avoid shortages -- shoppers have a good question: What if you buy something now and the price drops dramatically around Black Friday?

Mandy Bova is one of those shoppers already crossing items off her list.

"I would say shop earlier than usual," she said. "Buy everything that you can."

She can't help but wonder if her wrapped-up Christmas gifts will go on sale in just a few weeks.

Kelly Goldsmith, who teaches marketing at Vanderbilt University, says consumers can protect themselves.

"The good news is for those of us that are deal seekers, those big Black Friday shoppers, a lot of stores are still honoring deals," she said. "Even if you buy it now, they'll honor the deal later, and they might give you some of the price difference back."

How to get a price adjustment

Some stores are promising price adjust guarantees.

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco are among them. For example, Costco pledges to give you the difference in cost if a shopper buys now and the item goes on sale soon.

Walmart will even match the price if the consumer finds the product elsewhere. In many cases, the customer can request the price match through the company's website.

Costco offers price matching for 30 days after a product is purchased. Target limits it to 14 days. Walmart and Best Bbuy do not provide an exact timeline.

Even if a store doesn't have a price-match policy, experts say shoppers should be bold and ask the retailer for the difference if they spot a sale somewhere else.

Stores will not alert you when the price drops on something you just purchased, so you need to check back, so you don't waste your money.

