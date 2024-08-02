Kings Island teases new water coaster for 2025

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island has just launched a teaser for a new ride in 2025.

The 8-second video, uploaded to the park's social media sites, shows a woman in sunglasses looking at a temporary fence with blue waves painted on it, the fencing reflected in her glasses.

She then walks toward it with two checkered racing flags, as the video then ends with water splashing, and two figure 8's side by side.

Kings Island Kings Island teaser video

What is it?

The park isn't talking — yet — but permits recently filed with the City of Mason appear to fill in the blanks.

Racing water coaster most likely

In permits filed on June 24th, 2024, the park is requesting approval for a $4 million "Master Blaster" ride.

This is a water coaster built by a company called Whitewater West, which has built 200 versions of the ride in theme parks and water parks around the world.

So it is a well-tested ride, with a good operating history.

The company calls it the "world's first uphill water coaster," explaining that it uses water jets to shoot a raft up to the top of a massive slide.

Whitewater West Master Blaster water coaster

There are 30 different configurations for the ride, and based on the teaser video it appears Kings Island will be getting a "racer" version of the water coaster, which would perfectly fit a park that is still known for its original Racer roller coaster.

With the video showing two figure 8's at the end, the Kings Island version will most likely have competing "tracks" on the way down the ride.

While Kings Island has said nothing yet about where the ride will go, enthusiasts on the KI Central forum speculate it would be built in Soak City, in the spot vacated this year by the former Pipeline Paradise water ride.

Park spokesman Chad Showalter tells us the official announcement is coming on August 8th, another meaning of those double 8's at the end of the video.

