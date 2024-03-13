Indy Parks offering $500 sign on bonuses for summer jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks has more than 400 summer jobs available currently and the city says it is a perfect opportunity for teens to make money and learn valuable skills.

Indy Parks needs lifeguards, pool managers, camp counselors, park inspectors, stage technicians and cashiers.

Three are also food program positions needing to be filled.

Lifeguard positions start at $15 an hour and pool managers start at $16.50.

Until April 5 there is a $500 sign on bonus for some positions. After April 5, the bonus drops to $250.

To learn more about the positions, visit the Indy Parks website.