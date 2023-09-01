More than 500 Hoosiers will lose their jobs before Nov. 1 with layoffs, closures

INDIANAPOLIS — On this Labor Day weekend, hundreds of Hoosiers are facing the loss of their job.

Five companies notified the state in the past couple of weeks of closures and layoffs.

In Kokomo, along with the previously reported 2-step closure to Borg-Warner that will initially layoff 82 people, a second company with ties to Borg-Warner will close.

Trialon Corporation, who is a client of Borg-Warner, will close and 110 people will lose their jobs as of October 22.

In Columbus, WestRock is closing their entire facility on State Street on October 15. The company makes fiber-based packaging materials.

101 employees will lose their job there.

The small town of Ashley in Steuben County will see the loss of 155 jobs at TRIN, Inc. starting on Nov. 1. The company is an automotive parts supplier that will close entirely on March 31, 2024.

Employees of TRIN, Inc. will have the opportunity to transfer to a related entity in Michigan.

Finally, in north central Indiana, Owens Corning in Wabash will be closing it's facility around Halloween. This will lead to the loss of 87 jobs.