Maggie's Farm Bed Bug and Flea Killer cans recalled due to injury hazard

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling the aerosol version of Maggie's Farm Bed Bug & Flea Killer because of possible risks to consumers.

According to the CPSC, the pressurized aerosol cans can rupture and expel shrapnel posing a risk of injury and lacerations.

They say the cans can also leak, causing a risk for skin and eye irritation upon contact.

This recall includes Maggie's Farm Bed Bug & Flea Killer 14-ounce aerosol cans. The cans are green with a red target and bar and Maggie’s Farm logo.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cans and contact Maggie's Farm for a refund.

To receive a refund, consumers should take a photo of the recalled can and lot code on the bottom of the can, wrap the product in a plastic bag or several layers of paper, and dispose of it in the trash.

The photo of the can, consumer's contact information and a written confirmation of disposal can be emailed to info@maggiesfarmproducts.com to receive a full refund.

There have been four reports of cans rupturing, according to Maggie's Farm, but no injuries.

These cans are typically sold at Meijer, Big Y, Stop & Shop, Woodman's, and defense commissaries nationwide and online at maggiesfarmproducts.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com for between about $6 and $12.