Multiple critical injuries after Missouri high school shooting

Two people, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting as a basketball game between North Kansas City High School and Staley High School was ending, Missouri officials said.

The shooting happened outside of the school's main building near the fieldhouse, according to Sgt. Christopher Kimmel with the North Kansas City Police Department.

A spokesperson for North Kansas City confirmed that one of the victims is a juvenile, and said both victims were in critical condition at an area hospital. The ages of the victims were not immediately released.

Two deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Office were working security at the game when they heard the gunfire. The deputies responded to an area outside of the building and located at least victim at the time.

Kimmel said investigators were reviewing surveillance video to identify potential suspects, but further information was not immediately available to confirm if there were multiple shooters, or how many rounds were fired.

Officials said it wasn't clear what exactly led up to the violence. No suspects were in custody by late Saturday night, Kimmel said.

One person at the game told Scripps News Kansas City he saw paramedics "bringing someone out on a stretcher." He said he has always felt safe at the school before the shooting happened.

Another game attendee said, "This is insane that Kansas City has to go through this so often."

Detectives were still investigating if any students at either high school involved in the match were involved in the shooting.

"We want our youth to come and enjoy a basketball game, and now we're talking about lives that were altered for the worst," Kimmel said. "I'm sure it's going to be senseless."





