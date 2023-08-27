NASCAR's Ryan Preece in hospital after car flips wildly during race

Ryan Preece, a NASCAR driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, was transported to the hospital after his car flipped wildly during the final laps of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night.

Video of the crash shows his No. 41 Ford Mustang collide with SHR teammate Chase Briscoe's vehicle before he was sent tumbling across the track and onto a section of grass.

His car, engulfed in smoke, flipped nearly a dozen times and caught fire. It's among the most gnarly NASCAR crashes in recent memory.

In a miraculous outcome, Preece was able to climb out of the destroyed vehicle and was taken to the infield care center, where he was then transported to a local hospital.

SHR competition director Greg Zipadelli told Racing America that Preece was alert but shaken up.

Later that night, Preece posted on X.

"If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough," he said, adding, "I'm coming back."

If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. Dammit. Fast @racechoice @FordPerformance Mustang. I’m coming back. — Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) August 27, 2023

SHR posted an update early Sunday morning, saying Preece remained hospitalized overnight for continued observation.

"He is awake, alert, and mobile. He has been communicating with family and friends," SHR said on X. "He will be evaluated by medical personnel later this morning."

Briscoe, who collided with Preece, said he did not see his teammate after the race but that he was thinking about him and his family.

He said the structure of the cars makes them go airborne easily in a crash.

"We definitely need to do something," Briscoe saidafter the race. "I don't know what we can do, but we need to do something."a

