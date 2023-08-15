Netflix begins testing video games on TVs

Netflix users in Canada and the United Kingdom are now able to test out playing video games through the streaming service on their televisions.

Netflix said on Monday that users in Canada and the U.K. can use their smartphones as a controller for the games. The two games that were introduced are called "Oxenfree" and "Molehew's Mining Adventure." The games are also available to Canadian and British customers on computer browsers.

"Our goal has always been to have a game for everyone, and we are working hard to meet members where they are with an accessible, smooth, and ubiquitous service. Today, we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix — TVs, computers, and mobile," wrote Netflix VP of Games Mike Verdu.

Netflix launched games on iOS devices in 2021 globally. It has since grown to include 60 titles, and they are included in all Netflix plans. With dozens of games in development, Netflix expects to have over 100 games available on its mobile app in the coming months.

But how soon games will be available for television users in the U.S. remains to be seen. Netflix hinted that games could be available for a broader audience in the future.

"By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world," Verdu said. "While we’re still very early in our games journey, we’re excited to bring joy to members with games. We look forward to hearing feedback from our beta testers and sharing more as we continue on the road ahead."

