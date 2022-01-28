Cast of Netflix's 'Cheer' coming to Indianapolis in June

INDIANAPOLIS — The cast of the Netflix series "Cheer" will perform at the TCU Amphitheater in downtown Indianapolis on June 29.

Athletes from both Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College will be hitting the road for their first nationwide tour, "Cheer Live 2022."

Cheer follows the competitive cheerleading teams from Navarro and Trinity Valley. It recently released its second season on Netflix.

“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” Morgan Simianer stated in the tour announcement. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”

According to a release from Live Nation, performers include Simianer, Gabi Butler, Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, and more. Coach Monica Aldama will also be going on tour.

Showrunners promise never-before-seen stunts and stage performances. "Without the restraints of scorecards, judges, and time limits, CHEER LIVE will transform the nail-biting sport of competitive cheerleading into a first of its kind premiere athletic event staged with the epic production value of a live concert," Live Nation stated.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

