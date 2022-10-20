Netflix Will Charge Fees For Sharing Your Password Starting In 2023

If you are currently sharing your Netflix login with a family member or friend who doesn’t reside with you, you could be paying a fee for them soon. Netflix announced back in July that it planned to make changes to account sharing, which would result in additional fees. Now, the streaming service confirmed that it will begin charging accounts that share passwords in early 2023.

The company has been testing an “add extra member” program in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. It will allow subscribers to create sub-accounts and pay for family or friends to stream at an additional fee.

While the company has not yet stated what the cost of adding members to a Netflix account will be, it is currently charging $2.99 extra per month per home in the Costa Rican test program, which is the only one of the countries that widely uses U.S. dollars. Under that plan, members on the Standard and Premium plans are able to add sub-accounts for up to two people they don’t live with, each with their own profile, for an extra fee.

The streaming service recently announced it will add a new, lower-priced plan to its subscription lineup. Currently, rates range from about $9.99 for a Basic subscription to $19.99 for the Premium tier.

But in November, Netflix will roll out a lower-priced, ad-supported plan. Basic with Ads, launching on Nov. 3, will cost $6.99 a month.

The company is also offering a feature it calls Profile Transfer. With this tool, people currently sharing a login can transfer their profiles when they start their own memberships. This means they can keep their viewing history, My List, personalized recommendations, saved games and any other custom settings and transfer them to a new account.

Netflix began rolling out Profile Transfer on Oct. 17 and will send an email notification to subscribers when the feature is available on their accounts. To use it, hover over the icon of the profile you want to transfer, and choose “Transfer Profile” in the dropdown menu, then follow the instructions.

By Tricia Goss, for Newsy.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.