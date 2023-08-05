New Colorado law allows people to order marijuana online for pickup

A new law in Colorado will allow people to purchase medical and recreational marijuana online, but they would still need to go to the store to pick it up. The law will go into effect on Monday.

According to House Bill 23-1279, a licensed retail marijuana store may accept payment online for the sale of retail marijuana and retail marijuana products.

Many medical cannabis shops in Southern Colorado already have online ordering, but customers must pay in the store when picking up their orders.

Starting next week, people will be able to check out online. Dispensaries will prepare their order for customer pickup. Customers can purchase products online, show their IDs, and pick up their pre-purchased orders.

Sabrina Thibault is the Store Manager at High Tops Cannabis Dispensary in Colorado Springs. Thibault said people buying online will speed up the purchase process.

"It would probably make a lot quicker for them and they make them a little bit happier to be honest just cause they wanna get in get out so we do try to get them in and out, but that online process if they were to pay online oh my gosh, it would probably make things 10 times easier for them," Thibault said.

High Tops dispensary has up to fifty online orders a day and nearly 100 walk-in customers.

Elevations Medical Dispensary in Colorado Springs also does online ordering. But until now, all online customers still had to pay in store.

"It helps a little but not as much as it can be," Gates said.

Donovan Gates is the Assistant Manager at Elevations Medical Dispensary. He likes the idea of online purchasing.

"I think it will help, and think people feel rushed sometimes. Sometimes we’ll have a line in here sometimes, but they can look at all of our products online gives them more options," Gates said.

Purchasing online will make it easier for people to pick up their online orders so they don't have to wait in line.

Both dispensaries have been offering online ordering on their websites for a few years.

"You're more than welcome to go on there and search what you want and just add to your cart," Thibault said.

People can order flowers, edibles, concentrates, pre-rolls, and more.

People who are purchasing medical marijuana would need to upload proof of their medical card when buying online. Recreational users would have to type in their birthday. All customers will be ID'd in the store when they pick up their products.

Thibault said this change is especially impactful for medical marijuana dispensaries because, unlike recreational shops, most medical dispensaries are only allowed to accept cash payments in-store. The new law will allow High Top customers to pay online using a credit or debit card.

This story was originally published by Eleanor Sheahan at Scripps News Colorado Springs.

