INDIANAPOLIS — A brand-new leadership program designed to build confidence and empower young women tipped off Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fever player Sydney Colson met with a dozen high school students from across the Indianapolis area to talk about confidence and leadership as part of the launch of the new Fever Confidence program.

The initiative is a partnership between Pacers Sports and Entertainment, the Indiana Fever and the Marion County Commission on Youth. The goal is to empower young women across the city through mentorship, leadership development and real-world experiences.

WATCH | Fever hosts Confidence Leadership program

New ‘Fever Confidence’ leadership program empowers local high school seniors

“They seem driven and I loved getting to talk to them,” Colson said.

Colson helped kick off the first day by sitting down with members of the inaugural cohort of 20 high school seniors. Each student will be paired with mentors from the Indiana Fever, Pacers Sports and Entertainment and leaders from corporate and community organizations.

For many students, the program is an opportunity to step outside their comfort zones and explore what their future could look like.

“This could be a fun new experience to meet new people and make some connections,” said Jaime Rice, a senior at North Central High School. She hopes the program helps her discover the right path after graduation.

“I’m here to make new connections, but at the same time to build my confidence because that is what this program is meant to do,” Rice said.

Lillian Reaves, a senior at Christel House Watanabe High School, said the experience already feels inspiring.

“It just felt comforting and inspiring,” Reaves said. She hopes the program will push her to try things she once avoided.

“With all these cameras and everything, I would never do this,” Reaves said. “I told my counselor, don’t put me in speech and don’t put me in any of those things because I didn’t want to do it.”

wrtv Fever Confidence Program

The group will meet monthly and take part in confidence-building activities, community projects and behind-the-scenes experiences at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Students will also tour Indiana Fever facilities, attend practices and meet players and coaches.

Indiana Fever General Manager Amber Cox said the organization is proud to support the next generation of leaders.

“It’s a privilege to leverage our brand power in a way that will have a lasting impact on the lives of these incredible high school seniors and ultimately our community,” Cox said.

Marion County Commission on Youth President Liz Coit said the program is an opportunity to help guide students during an important chapter of their lives.

“We’re excited to tip off with the cohort for the Fever Confidence program and look forward to watching these young women learn and grow as they take on new challenges,” Coit said.

Applications for the 2025-26 cohort are now closed, but more information about the Fever Confidence program can be found through the Marion County Commission on Youth.