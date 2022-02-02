Watch
1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree: Madison County Sheriff

Posted at 3:45 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 15:45:59-05

MADISON COUNTY — One person died in a crash after a car drove off a road and into a tree, the Madison County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Department said it was "presently investigating" the crash in an email sent about 3:28 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling east on County Road 300 South near County Road 500 West when it left the road and struck a tree.

Additional information was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

