1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree: Madison County Sheriff

MADISON COUNTY — One person died in a crash after a car drove off a road and into a tree, the Madison County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Department said it was "presently investigating" the crash in an email sent about 3:28 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling east on County Road 300 South near County Road 500 West when it left the road and struck a tree.

Additional information was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.