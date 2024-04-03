1 dead in east-side shooting, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed Wednesday morning in a shooting on the east side, police said.

Officers found the victim in the 800 block of North Lasalle Street about 6:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Buirris said.

The victim had apparent gunshot wounds and died at the scene, Burris said. Details were not immediately available. Burris did not say whether the victim was a man or woman.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

WRTV Police say a person was shot and killed in the 800 block of North Lasalle Street early Wednesday.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on X/Twitter: @vicryc.

